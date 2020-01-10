Klamath Falls Downtown Association (KFDA) announced Friday, Jan. 10, that they have launched a matching fund drive to support the Ross Ragland Theater’s “Let’s Light the Tower!” capital campaign, according to a news release.
The fund drive will run through Feb. 11. All contributions that are made during the “flash fund drive” will be matched dollar for dollar by KFDA up to a total of $2,500, with a total campaign goal of $5,000. KFDA encourages downtown businesses to either make a direct contribution or to collect donations from their customers during the fund drive and pass those donations on to the campaign. Individuals are also welcome to contribute to the fund drive.
KFDA will pass the funds on in a single contribution to the “Let’s Light the Tower” campaign in the name of “Downtown Supporters of Arts & Culture”.
“When our board heard about the ‘Let’s Light the Tower’ campaign, we immediately brainstormed some ideas on how we could help kick off the effort with a modest, but meaningful contribution. The Ross Ragland Theater is an icon in downtown Klamath Falls and it didn’t take us long to recognize an opportunity to partner with downtown stakeholders as a way to leverage additional dollars into that support,” said KFDA Executive Director Darin Rutledge.
To contribute to the campaign and take advantage of the matching contribution before Feb. 11, visit www.downtownklamathfalls.org/tower or contact KFDA directly.
“It’s a unique campaign, not typical of these types of efforts. It’s a fun and meaningful way, though, for our downtown businesses and individual supporters to tip their hat to a major regional attraction that brings a large number of people to Downtown Klamath Falls and through the doors of its businesses,” said Rutledge.
Ross Ragland Theater’s Director of Development and Marketing, Terra Russo, was inspired by the idea of community collaboration to build support for the campaign.
“The Ross Ragland Theater was brought to fruition by our community in 1989 and it takes that same level of community support to keep it going. This is a wonderful opportunity to work with KFDA, as well as connect with all of our downtown neighbors.”