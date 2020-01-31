Down day of downhill skiing: The rest is uphill

The day was going nicely. On my long-delayed first downhill ski day of the season I quickly felt comfortable carving turns, letting the skis run and enjoying being outside in the tree-beautiful setting at the Mt. Shasta Ski Park.
Delicious, too, were times when the clouds and fog cleared just enough to reveal the shoulder of Mount Shasta, the 14,179-foot peak that indeed peeks above the surrounding landscape. Riding the chairlift provided time to sit back and savor Shasta’s peak-a-boo sights and, even more, the densely forested landscape of Shasta fir and other sturdy conifer trees.
After a few runs with Mike Reeder and Bob Rea off the Marmot Chair, which has mostly beginner terrain, I split off for testier runs off the Douglas and Coyote chairs, revisiting runs like North Shadow, Highland, Panther Creek, Haley’s Comet, Sugar Pine, Eagle’s Flight and others. In areas where the snow looked sparse, with bushes poking through the snow, some of my usual runs went unvisited.
Untouched, tempting
But on my rides up the Douglas chair my attention was on the West Face, a black diamond run that mostly goes underneath the chair. At most areas it would be rated blue, or intermediate. It’s not particularly difficult. Surprisingly, the run looked unused. Yes, warming temperatures were getting some of the run spongy, especially those that were being less often skied, but the West Face looked tempting.
Shortly before regrouping for lunch, I decided to give the West Face a go. Somehow I’d convinced myself that on a ride up the Douglas chair the lone skier who was floundering was an exception. As the chair passed above him, he did look exhausted and perplexed, with both skis propped vertical in the snow and he sat looking glum.
“Can’t be that bad,” I convinced myself.
So I went for it.
The ski down began OK, at least for the first few seconds. Too quickly the snow turned slushy and mushy. Uh-oh! My skis sunk into the gunk, making them hard to turn. It felt like skiing on styrofoam, wet, soggy styrofoam. The West Face is one of Shasta’s longest runs and – Uh-oh! again – once on there’s no easy way to bail out.
Hello up there
There was another factor. Because the run is mostly under the chairlift, everyone making the uphill ride can see what’s happening underneath. And what was happening wasn’t pretty. Sometimes I slid down sideways. Sometimes I made awkward, looping, hang-on-tight turns. Suddenly I was sweating. I had to stop to catch my breath, but knew I had to keep going. My only choice was to somehow, some way, keep working my way downhill.
Making turns I sometimes found myself involuntarily sitting in the snow. Not falling, just losing my balance. But then came tumble turns, with one ski going one direction and the other another.
“Keep moving,” became my mantra.
While taking a break, a person on the chair passing overhead above shouted, “It doesn’t get any better. Good luck!” Was he the skier I’d seen earlier?
Slowly down and down. Regaining a sense of self-confidence, I made some turns, awkward, but good enough to keep me zig-zagging across the slopes, gradually going downhill.
Then it happened.
Suddenly, with the end of the run not far off, down I went – Whammm!
Not this time
Years ago I learned that, when falling, it’s possible to simply let it happen, to roll with it and, if all goes well, complete the roll and pop back up. Not this time. Not as one ski releasing from my boot. One ski off, one ski on and, diddle-dumpling, my chance for a graceful roll-over tumble was gone.
That was when two ski patrol members, who had probably received reports of a stumbly skier, appeared. “Are you OK?” “Yes.” “Well, you don’t have much further to go.” They skied off, making wide turns. It was my turn to turn to, too. And after a series of sweeping turns in snow that was at least slightly firmer than the snow higher up the West Face run, I passed the chairlift and, even better, plopped to a stop near the lodge just minutes before our meet-up time for lunch.
There’s an adage I learned from ranching friends that says if you get thrown off a horse, get back on. During a ride-and-tie (a distance event with two people alternately riding a horse and running) the young, head-strong horse I was riding refused to yield to my efforts to turn him and, instead, awkwardly twisted while flying over a ditch. He fell. While in flight I was tossed and slammed to the ground. But realizing no bones were broken, I got up, retrieved my horse, climbed back into the saddle and rode to the next checkpoint where, satisfied that I hadn’t quit, I dismounted and accepted a ride to town.
So after lunch I clicked on my skis, rode up the Douglas chair and skied the North Saddle and Highland Glide runs to the Coyote chair for a ride to its summit. Then, feeling good again, zipped Eagle’s Flight, eventually gliding past the lodge and down to Mike’s car in time for our planned mid-afternoon drive home.
The flogging I took down the West Face was probably the worst time I’ve ever had downhill skiing.
Embarrassing. Frustrating. Humiliating.
But after an experience like that, things can only go uphill.