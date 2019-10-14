DORRIS — The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a double homicide reported Monday morning in Dorris.
At 2:05 a.m. on Monday, deputies and a sergeant responded to a call of a possible robbery involving a shooting.
California Highway Patrol were initially dispatched on a report of females shot during a robbery in the area of “Big Stump” and Dorris-Brownell Road, a mountainous area approximately three miles northwest of Dorris, commonly referred to as Pleasant Valley Orchards. The CHP relayed the original emergency call to the county’s dispatch center.
A woman was found deceased by fire personnel inside a structure on Hilltop Road, in the vicinity of Buckhorn Flat Road. Another woman was found alive but, despite efforts to save her, she succumbed to injuries sustained in what appears to the sheriff’s office at this time to be a firearms-related attack.
No suspect has been identified as of press time in the shooting, but Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office Major Crime Unit are speaking to two “associates” of the women.
“As previously mentioned, this case is still under investigation,” said Jon Lopey, Siskiyou County sheriff. “Since a firearm was used during what appears to be a deliberate and callous attack against those occupying property, we are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact the SCSO 24-hour Dispatch Center at 530-841-2900.
“There is a good chance someone heard something or saw something that could be useful to investigators working this case. On behalf of the SCSO and its members, our thoughts and prayers are extended to the victims, their family members, and friends. An autopsy will be conducted this week to help detectives confirm the causes and manners of death in this tragic case.”
There is no direct indicator that area residents are in danger, according to Lopey, but he encourages Dorris residents to keep their homes and vehicles secure and to report suspicious activity.