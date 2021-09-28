A group of avid quilters in Dorris covered 85 beds at the Klamath Falls Gospel Mission with beautiful quilts, bringing the warm feel of home to those in need.
The guests at the Gospel Mission loved getting the new quilts so much, the group of around 16 ladies in the quilting circle are making a few more. The group is also creating wall hangings for the Gospel Mission to put up on the walls in the hallways, making the recovery center warmer and cozier.
With a scrumptious potluck spread of smoked salmon quiche, fresh baked breads, soups, fresh coffee and a number of snacks and deserts, the ladies spend most of the day on Tuesdays quilting together and catching up on the latest at their workshop on South Oregon Street in Dorris.
The group has been meeting together for years, and combined, the ladies have over 300 years of quilting experience behind them. It is clear quilting is their passion, a passion reflected in their work and desire to share the fruits of their labor.
The Gospel Mission project started at the beginning of the year Debbie Worch, a member of the quilting group said.
Worch said all the negativity and division in the country at the time was driving her nuts, and she had to do something to bring out the good in people.
“I need to do something positive or I’m going to crawl into a hole,” Worch recalled thinking at the time.
“I felt myself falling into this state of unease and decided I needed to do something positive to reaffirm the goodness we have in us,” she said. “And that is what made me start it.”
Worch said she called the Gospel Mission and said she wanted to make quilts for all of the beds. After making the first quilt she took it over to the women's dorm to make sure the sizing was right.
Once the spark was lit, the quilting took off, and the group got to work, averaging around 10 quilts a month, an impressive clip for the craft.
“It was very rewarding, I’ll tell you, one of the best things I've ever done,” Worch said of the project. “Very humbling.”
The group started quilting in mid January, and just finished up their last quilts for the Gospel Mission a couple of weeks ago, Worch said. But the quilts — originally donated to the women's shelter at the Gospel Mission — turned out to be so popular among both the women and the men, that the group is making a few more.
"They have done an amazing job," Debi Sanchez, the women's director at the Gospel Mission Recovery Center said of the group of quilters.
"They came in and told us what they do and that they wanted to use this as a project to bless us," Sanchez said. "And so we told them how many are needed for all the beds, so they committed to it, jumped in with both feet and rapidly produced these quilts."
"It's just amazing how fast they get them done," she said.
Sanchez said the quilts provide a feeling of home to the guests at the recovery center, making them "feel like they are at grandma's house," she said.
Sanchez said the guests love the quilts and the women routinely pass them around, cycling between their favorites. Each quilt has a story, and Sanchez said the guests and the staff all love hearing the story of each quilt.
"It has touched the lives of these women, as well as the men," Sanchez added. "It gives a warm cozy home feeling. Something that they haven't had in a very long time and that brings comfort to them."
Worch said when she put the Gospel Mission project on Facebook, she was surprised by the outpouring of support from people she hadn’t heard from since she was in high school, as well as complete strangers from as far away as Idaho, Kentucky and Missouri.
Businesses and organizations such as Tater Patch Quilts, a fabric shop in Merrill, and Malin Baptist Church were quick to supply the ladies with what they needed to cover 85 beds at the Gospel Mission.
A number of individuals, “too many to count,” Worch said, donated to the project also.
Some of the largest donations came from Kirsten Potter, Molly Peterson, Lynn Foster, Michelle Angel, Beth Cappel, Terrie Mumford and Reba VanAcker, Worch said.
On Tuesday, at around 9 a.m., the quilters were at their workshop in Dorris working on a number of different things.
During their session, the ladies chatted about what they should call the group. The group does not have a formal name yet, however they have plenty of ideas, some quite humorous. It’s just a matter of time before they come up with the right name that sticks.
“If we can all agree on it,” Dar Farmer, one of the quilters, said laughing at the prospect of them all ever agreeing on one name for the group.
Mary Ann Paschke sat at the far end of the table. Paschke, the ladies explained, was the one in the group who wrote out by hand over 30 thank you cards for those who donated money and materials for the project.
The group is now getting ready to start a new project, this time to make 60 quilts for Klamath Basin Behavioral Health, a mental health clinic in Klamath Falls.
The idea for the group's latest project came from the group's youngest member, Lindsey Castle, the daughter of Shawna Castle who is also a member.
Lindsey is a senior at Henley High School and her senior project is to make the 60 quilts for the mental health clinic. She has the rest of the quilting group behind her the whole way.
Worch, Lindsey's project mentor, said the group will need to raise another $1,500 for fabric and any other necessary materials to complete Lindsey's project.
To help the bona fide quilting circle in Dorris finish Lindsey’s senior project, Worch said to reach out to her at 541-892-0051.
