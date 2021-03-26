DORRIS – There’s a “robbery” in Dorris, but don’t call the police.
The Dorris “R.O.B.B.E.R.Y” is actually an acronym that stands for “Refurbishing Our Bank Building with Emphasis on Research of Yore.”
It’s part of an effort by the Butte Valley Museum & Historical Society to raise money to purchase and upgrade the city’s bank building.
Originally known as the Butte Valley State Bank, the bank was built and opened in 1908, the same year Dorris was incorporated as a city and the same year a railroad mainline was being bored, blasted and tunneled through Dorris Hill. The building, last occupied by the Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union, has been closed since Pacific Crest moved out of Dorris in 2017, leaving the city without a financial institution.
The museum board wants to buy the building, which has a second story apartment, and renovate it to serve as a combination indoor museum, visitor center and community gathering spot. The campaign goal of $155,000 includes costs to refurbish the building, including the upstairs apartment.
“We’ll be able to tell the story of the city,” says Sylvia Copeland of why the museum board wants to buy and repair the old bank.
Copeland, the museum board’s vice president, said the indoor museum will have changing exhibits and also house the Butte Valley Chamber of Commerce. For the past 31 years, the museum’s operations have been limited to a 45-acre former mill site that has a 1.75-mile walking trail.
“The museum does not have a place to share our most sensitive collections indoors,” Copeland said. “While of historical interests, the box factory is not suitable for indoor exhibits nor is it deemed safe for public access. Our vision is to convert the old bank building into a venue to display our collections and share our unique story with the community and tourists alike. With a gathering place for local storytelling and public engagement in a century-old historic building, the museum and visitor center will be a community asset and encourage visitors to spend more time in town and support local businesses.”
Time is of the essence because escrow on the former bank is set close May 21. After it was closed, the former bank was sold to a small business. Last December, the business owner agreed to sell the building to the museum on the condition it become a local public museum.
So far, the museum board has raised about 60 percent of the $155,000 goal.
An unnamed family has pledged $50,000 while other donations have come from community members. In addition to buying the building, the additional funds are needed to upgrade the former bank, do exterior repairs and make renovations so that the upstairs apartment is habitable. Rent from the apartment is expected to allow the museum to be financially self-supporting.
The wood-framed building is “deemed structurally sound, unique in character and important to Butte Valley’s past, present and future,” according to the museum board.
If it is purchased, the museum will have for the first time a safe and comfortable location to house its office and equipment necessary to catalog and manage its collections.
More information is available by calling 530-260-1147, email museumby@gmail.com or visit the Butte Valley Museum & Historical Society Facebook page. Donations can be sent to Butte Valley Museum, PO Box 251, Dorris, CA 96023.