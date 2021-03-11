Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Downtown bakery seeks community help for a forever name

Michelle Newton was excited to see input flooding in from the community on what to name the bakery she and Chris Newton own and operate in Klamath Falls.

 H&N Photo by Holly Dillemuth

Michelle and Chris Newton took three tries to name their downtown Klamath Falls donut shop before eventually deciding to let the public choose a name for them.

Michelle said the shop, which was initially called Holey Donut before it became enmeshed in a trademark dispute, received 353 ideas for names from the public.

The winner: Donuts and Burgers.

That name was submitted by Aria Johnson. For the idea, Johnson will receive three dozen donuts and a pack of burger meals. 

"Donuts and Burgers" won out over four other finalists: Glazed and Confused, The Donut Hole, Doughnut Hole Cafe, Downtown Donut Cafe.

Honorable mentions included: Holey Madness, Holey Roley and Fritter Fratter.

