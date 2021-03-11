Michelle and Chris Newton took three tries to name their downtown Klamath Falls donut shop before eventually deciding to let the public choose a name for them.
Michelle said the shop, which was initially called Holey Donut before it became enmeshed in a trademark dispute, received 353 ideas for names from the public.
The winner: Donuts and Burgers.
That name was submitted by Aria Johnson. For the idea, Johnson will receive three dozen donuts and a pack of burger meals.
"Donuts and Burgers" won out over four other finalists: Glazed and Confused, The Donut Hole, Doughnut Hole Cafe, Downtown Donut Cafe.
Honorable mentions included: Holey Madness, Holey Roley and Fritter Fratter.