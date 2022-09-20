A regional police task force says “sextortion” cases are on the rise in southern and central Oregon with scam artists targeting young men and teens on Instagram.
The sexual extortion or ‘sextortion’ involves a scammer posing as a young woman who blackmails a male target after he shares nude or illicit photos with new and fraudulent love interest.
According to the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team (SOCET) joint inter-agency task force, ‘the scammer poses as a young woman who befriends the victim, starts a chat-based dialogue, shares pornography they claim is them, and requests a sexually explicit image of the victim. Once that image is shared, the suspect threatens to send it to the victim’s friends and followers on Instagram unless money is wired to their account.”
The task force said it is investigating seven sexual extortion cases involving “adolescent male victims from throughout southern and central Oregon.”
Police said in at least two of the cases the victims wired money to the scam ring.
The rise in online sex scams is being seen across the country with thousands of schemes being tracked by police, including the FBI and U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Police also note that some of the extortions have resulted in suicides and suicide attempts. Other blackmail schemes have also targeted teen and preteen girls with similar motives and approaches.
The SOCET task force includes local police in Jackson and Josephine counties as well as the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations