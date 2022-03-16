A quick straw poll of the wagging tails suggested that most every one of 30-some dogs who showed up for Doggie Swim Day at Ella Redkey Pool on Saturday were glad they did.
Starting at noon and lasting to 2 p.m., tennis balls were strewn about and occasionally tossed into the pool to encourage the canines to make the leap and get some healthy exercise. While most were admitted amateurs, at least one professional arrived.
River, an experienced agility dog owned by Sue Hume, appeared on the scene with an air of superiority over the others and promptly unleashed and waited to be assisted into the proper exercise attire.
When geared up, Hume gave River a tennis ball and he bolted toward the edge of the water where he became indecisive about where the best place was to make the leap. A quick look-back to coach Hume gave him the confidence to jump, which he did with enthusiasm. Thus began his workout.
Around the grounds, the dogs were friendly with one another, seemingly excited about the near-natural experience after a winter at home. Strangers were met not with the customary sniff, but with a shake of the coat and a sly smile that suggested that this was better than the dog park. Territories be damned, these dogs were not wasting the atmosphere on ill will toward their brethren.
Pool manager Hannah Cartlidge said that Ella Redkey’s Doggie Swim Day is a throwback to several years previous when it was done once or twice a year prior to spring clean-up when the pool is prepared for the summer season. She said that it hadn’t been done for several years thanks to the pandemic that is not the topic here.
Meanwhile, 12 dog owners pre-registered for the two-hour session at a cost of $10 per dog. At about 1 p.m., roughly 25 dogs were actively participating with another handful considering it too immodest to bath nude in a crowd. They instead looked pleadingly to their owners and eventually slunk out of the facilities by leash.
The event was also a family reunion of sorts. Two dogs that appeared to be golden retrievers, Howie and Poppie, litter mates from Pendleton, got their first chance to see one another in several years. Both Howie and Poppie were adopted by Klamath families, the Alexanders and the Apels. The siblings were friendly but appeared more interested in the tennis balls than the other dogs.
Lest one think that the event was all fun and games, lifeguards were on duty for the occasion. Sarah Leist, a lifeguard who attends school at Klamath Union High School, said that they were relatively prepared for the unusual circumstances, sounding a tone that was less confident than their preparation for human swimmers.
Asked if there were procedures for CPR for dogs, Leist said that they had watched a YouTube video before the dogs arrived.
Cartlidge said she hopes that Doggie Swim Day will happen at least two times a year going forward. And funds raised go toward a good cause, the Capital Improvement Campaign. Ella Redkey Pool will be closed for spring cleaning through Sunday, March 20. More details can be found at https://www.klamathfalls.city/181/Ella-Redkey-Pool.