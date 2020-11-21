After the Klamath County Board of Commissioners released statements this week in opposition to the governor’s latest statewide mandates to stop the spread of COVID-19, some in the community were outraged.
A group of more than 50 health care providers and the Klamath Tribal Council both responded in opposition to the commissioners as well as the county sheriff. Each had rejected the statewide approach to controlling virus spread.
In a guest commentary, area doctors, nurses and other health care professionals call the county statements “dangerous and unacceptable.”
“We are tired of seeing unmasked patrons in the grocery store. We are tired of patients arguing with us about wearing masks in clinic appointments, and we fear that our elected officials’ statements will be interpreted by some as condoning this behavior,” stated the open letter.
In a statement released Thursday night, the Klamath tribal council urged residents to follow the governor’s mandates and stop the spread of the virus.
The council closed Kla-Mo-Ya Casino and the Sleep Inn Hotel and will have reduced capacity at the Crater Lake Junction Travel Center because “it’s the right thing to do and will save lives,” said the statement.
“We worry about the financial health of Kla-Mo-Ya Casino, of our Sleep Inn Hotel, and of our Crater Lake Junction Travel Center,” the council said. “But we worry about our employees, our members and all our Klamath County friends and neighbors more.”
The Tribes statement acknowledged the “millions” of dollars the restrictions will cost businesses, but said “the sooner we control the spread of the virus, the sooner we can all get back to our previous lives.”
“So to have some of our non-tribal neighbors and elected leaders express indignity or even sarcasm when asked by the governor to do their part to protect all of us from the virus is disheartening,” the council said.
The responses were not all negative, however. On Friday, Modoc County Sheriff Tex Dowdy echoed the commissioners and Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber, when he noted his opposition to a new evening curfew set to go in effect Saturday in California counties worst hit by the virus.
“I want Modoc County residents to know that in no way will the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office be enforcing this health order or others that may follow,” he said. “It is unrealistic, unsustainable and irresponsible to ask California residents to shut down again. Our economic and mental health are just as important as our physical health.”
Sky Lakes spokesperson Tom Hottman said Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris was right in her assessment of a “robust” healthcare system in Klamath, but that system has its limits.
Hottman called hospital capacity “a finite resource,” noting not only the limited number of beds for patients, COVID-positive or not, but also the staff to care for them.