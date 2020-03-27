Getting out is OK and, in some cases, recommended, according to two Klamath Falls physicians.
“I don’t have a problem with people exercising outside,” said Dr. Glenn Gailis, a retired family practice doctor, who takes almost daily walks but is careful to practice social distancing.
“Going outside in fresh air is fine, as long as you do it by yourself or as long as a you stay spread out” from others, echoes Dr. Alden Glidden, a family practice physician.
The “Stay Home, Stay Alive” directives from Oregon Gov. Kate Brown have resulted in the closure of Oregon State Parks, playgrounds, schools and gatherings of more than 10 people but they do allow people to go outside to walk, run or other pursue other activities, with the qualification that group sizes are small and that people stay six feet apart.
“If you go out to walk or run of if you go hiking on a nature trail that’s OK, as long as you’re avoiding other people,” he emphasizes. “I’m hopeful that if everybody complies, we won’t see it (COVID-19) affect our community.”
“Being out on a hike or run or ski or snowshoe, I don’t see that as a problem,” said Gailis, who earlier in the day had gone for a neighborhood walk. “It’s all kind of common sense. Being in large groups or if somebody’s sick, that’s not good.”
Gailis said he hopes some of practices being recommended to prevent spread of the virus become part of people’s everyday lifestyle, such as washing hands for at least 20 seconds. “As a rule we probably don’t wash our hands often enough, long enough.”