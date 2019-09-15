Wholesome Family Medicine has announced it has a new physician, Dr. Sonja Halsey, ND, who has recently joined their practice, according to a news release. Dr. Halsey is offering Naturopathic Primary Care along with Prolotherapy orthopedic injections. For more information, visit wholesomefamilymedicine.com or call 541-851-9320.
Doctor joins Wholesome Family Medicine practice
