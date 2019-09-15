Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Wholesome Family Medicine has announced it has a new physician, Dr. Sonja Halsey, ND, who has recently joined their practice, according to a news release. Dr. Halsey is offering Naturopathic Primary Care along with Prolotherapy orthopedic injections. For more information, visit wholesomefamilymedicine.com or call 541-851-9320.

Tags