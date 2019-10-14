“Faith and Politics in Oregon and Beyond” a free conversation with Russ Pierson will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the downtown Klamath County Library. This program is hosted by the Klamath County Library and sponsored by Oregon Humanities.
While faith and politics have long been taboo subjects in polite conversation, people’s political affiliations and support are often influenced by their faiths. At the same time, faith-based movements have exhibited great power in political arenas. How do our faith systems influence our political beliefs—and vice versa—today, both in Oregon and nationally?
Russ Pierson is a GreenFaith fellow, earned a doctor of ministry in global leadership from George Fox University, and holds several sustainability-related certifications. He is dean of the Lane Community College Florence Center on the Oregon coast and he has a mixed-up background in construction management, the faith community, and higher education.
For more information, call 541-882-8894 or stop by the downtown library’s Information & Reference desk.