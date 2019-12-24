The foreign policy discussion group Great Decisions returns to the Klamath County Library in January, according to a news release. Registration opened Monday and closes Jan. 6. The first meeting will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23. The group will meet for eight weeks on Thursdays from 1 to approximately 3 p.m.
Topics for this year’s cycle include: climate change and its effects worldwide, India and Pakistan, security issues in the Red Sea region between Africa and the Middle East, modern slavery and human trafficking, relations between the United States and the Northern Triangle region of Central America, China’s influence in Latin America, The Philippines and the United States, and the role of artificial intelligence and data collection in foreign policy.
The Great Decisions format asks participants to read the weekly articles from the Great Decisions book, show up for the weekly meetings to watch a video segment, and then hold a discussion on the foreign policy topic of the week. Group members may take turns leading the sessions and may also contribute additional research information if they wish.
Each participant in Great Decisions must purchase a copy of the current book for $32, at the downtown library’s checkout desk. Great Decisions is open to any interested adult regardless of political or any other affiliations.
Space is limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis as participants pay for the required textbook. For more information, call Charla Oppenlander at 882-8894 ext. 10 or email her at coppenlander@klamathlibrary.org.