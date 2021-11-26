Businesses, nonprofits, homeowners and renters in Klamath County are eligible to apply for federal disaster loans for property damage caused by the Bootleg Fire.
The U.S. Small Business Administration Disaster Field Operations Center-West sent out a release Friday reminding Bootleg Fire victims in the region of the upcoming deadline to apply for SBA federal disaster loans.
The deadline is on Monday, Dec. 27, and businesses, nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters can apply for up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets, the release said.
Additional SBA funds are also available to help cover costs required for improvements to protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future, the release said.
In addition to Klamath County, the low-interest federal disaster loans are available in Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Lake and Lane counties. Modoc and Siskiyou counties in California are also eligible.
The SBA is also offering Economic Injury Disaster Loans to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size.
The economic injury assistance funding is available regardless of whether the applicant suffered property damage due to the fire. The deadline for the economic injury loans is July 28, 2022.
Homeowners who suffered damage or destroyed property are eligible to apply for up to $200,000, and homeowners and renters can apply for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property, the release said.
Interest rates on the SBA loans can be as low as 2.88% for businesses, 2% for private nonprofit organizations, and 1.62% for homeowners and renters with terms of up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.