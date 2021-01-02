For many years Diamond Home Improvement has provided the Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls with space for the Club’s annual candy sale booth, according to a news release.
The club raises funds with See’s candy sales for nearly twenty community projects each year that primarily serve children and is fortunate to have Diamond Home Improvement’s support for these many projects. The 2020 booth was protected with Plexiglas shields and Kiwanis members manning the booth all wore face masks.
Despite the pandemic restrictions, the club had record sales. Kiwanis Club wishes to thank both Diamond Home Improvement and all local residents and businesses that supported the project. Many local businesses and clubs placed advanced bulk orders, which added to a very successful sales year.
For more information about Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls contact Marc Kane, president, at 541-891-3288. The Club meets weekly on Tuesdays at noon, temporarily on ZOOM.