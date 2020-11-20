Crews will break ground in just a few weeks on the Department of Human Services service center at TimberMill Shores.
There will not be a ground-breaking ceremony due to the COVID regulations and restrictions.
The three-story 91,950-square-foot building will allow for consolidation of separate departments within the State of Oregon Department of Health and Human Services in Klamath Falls. The facility design has a focus on trauma informed care, with special attention to details for sounds and visual calming, as well as some elements that give a visual nod to the region, according to the developer.
Klamath Falls Holdings, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medford based Rubicon Investments, will lead the project.
Construction will begin in early December and is expected to finish by April 2022.
Rubicon Investments purchased multiple lots in the TimberMill Shores Development from the Shaw family. The decision on siting the facility in the development was made in 2018, and design and permitting for the project has been completed.