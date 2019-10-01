ALTURAS — As of Sunday, a total of 336 horses have been gathered from the Devil’s Garden Plateau Wild Horse Territory since the project began on Sept. 5, according to a news release. The Modoc National Forest has contracted with Sun J Livestock to gather approximately 500 horses from the territory this fall.
The 2013 territory management plan designates a level of 206 to 402 adult wild horses. There are currently an estimated 1,802 adult wild horses on and around the territory. The balance of horses gathered so far this year have been transported to Litchfield Corrals for placement through Bureau of Land Management processes.
Though no horses have died as a result of gather operations, a total of two deaths have occurred in the Double Devil Wild Horse Corrals outside of Alturas. One mare died quickly as a result of the injury she received from running into a gate at the corrals on Sept. 25. The second death was a young stud that had to be euthanized Sept. 28 after care and observation for a leg injury.
Of 24 horses gathered Sept. 24 from a trap site near Pretty Tree Reservoir, eight turned out to be domestic horses. Owners can begin the process to reclaim these horses by calling 530-233-8738.
The corrals are open for public tours on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 9 a.m. through the duration of the gather. Call 530-233-8738 to make reservations or for more Devil’s Garden Wild Horse gather information.
Horses at the Alturas corrals are not yet ready for selection. Until the gather is concluded and the horses can be fully cared for and processed, individual horses cannot be spoken for or reserved. Those interested in adopting are encouraged to apply now to take home horses when the time comes. Applications and information are available at https://go.usa.gov/xQ3r3.
Pictures can be found on numerous volunteer-run social media pages specifically focused on promoting and placing gathered Devil’s Garden horses. These include: www.facebook.com/doubledevilwildhorsecorrals; www.facebook.com/groups/425692178037946; www.facebook.com/devilsgardenwildhorses and www.facebook.com/adoptadevilsgardenmustang.