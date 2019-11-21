ALTURAS — The Double Devil Wild Horse Corrals, at 1430 County Road 74, Alturas, will offer a guided tour starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, according to a news release.
Eighty-six horses gathered this fall have already been placed into new homes. Approximately 250 remain available at the Modoc National Forest’s Double Devil Wild Horse Corrals.
Appointments to view and select horses are also available on Wednesdays and Fridays of every week. Three-hour blocks with a Forest Service escort are available with confirmed reservations. Visitors wanting to spend more time viewing horses can make an appointment ahead of time by calling 530-233-8738.
Applications for adoption and sale with limitations, along with the required pick-up planning form and a lot of other information, are available at https://go.usa.gov/xQ3r3.
A short video clip of each horse can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/goto/ModocMares and www.fs.usda.gov/goto/ModocGeldings. Multiple pictures of each horse with their tag numbers and descriptions meant to assist adopters with their selections can be found on the volunteer-run Double Devil Wild Horse Corrals Facebook page at facebook.com/doubledevilwildhorsecorrals.