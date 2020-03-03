ALTURAS — Wild horses from the Devil’s Garden Plateau Wild Horse Territory 2019 gather will soon be available for adoption and sale with limitations during a satellite placement event at the Backcountry Horsemen Rendezvous, according to a news release.
The Backcountry Horsemen of California invited the Modoc National Forest to bring Devil’s Garden Horses to their 2020 Rendezvous at Tehama Fairgrounds in Red Bluff, Calif. March 27-29. An assortment of mares and geldings of various ages will be available.
People interested in having a Devil’s Garden Horse of their own can see the remaining available horses at the Double Devil Wild Horse Corrals in Alturas, Calif. and their pictures at www.facebook.com/doubledevilwildhorsecorrals/.
All remaining horses are for sale with limitations for $1 each, including those at the Rendezvous. More information about sale with limitations is available in the request for purchase and adoption application forms are found at https://go.usa.gov/xpuZa.
Potential buyers and adopters can get a jumpstart by filling out the request for purchase form to bring to the Rendezvous. Please call (530) 233-8738 for more information or to schedule a viewing and selection appointment for horses that will not be at the event.
Learn more about the Backcountry Horsemen of California Rendezvous at http://www.bchcalifornia.org/rendezvous.htm.