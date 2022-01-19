Comments are now being accepted for a proposed pumped storage facility on which PacifiCorp wishes to conduct a feasibility study near the Winter Rim area.
The company has filed a notice of preliminary permit application with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) with a comment period of 60 days beginning from Dec. 21, 2021 and running to approximately Friday, Feb. 18.
PacifiCorp is looking at conducting feasibility studies on 11 different locations within its six-state service territory. Two of the potential sites are located in Oregon — both in Lake County. The other location would be about three miles southeast of Valley Falls.
The Winter Rim project proposed site would be near Summer Lake and northwest of Paisley. According to a PacifiCorp spokesperson, the company files these notices of preliminary permit applications so that it is already in line and has begun the FERC process when the company is ready to move forward on a specific site.
The spokesperson said that the feasibility study itself could take up to four years, and FERC will only approve projects that are economically feasible and not a burden on customers.
For the proposed Winter Rim project the company is considering two ways to build the pumped storage site. Similar to the proposed location near Valley Falls there would be two reservoirs behind embankment dams — which are generally earthen dams. The reservoirs would be built two miles west of Summer Lake, with one reservoir at the top of the ridge and the other reservoir at the bottom, where the power station, transmission lines and turbines would be located.
Under alternative one, the upper reservoir would be a 120-foot high embankment dam and create a 4,285 acre-feet reservoir and cover 85 acres. The lower reservoir would be behind an 80-foot high embankment dam and impound 2,156 acre feet of water and cover 43.6 acres. There would be a powerhouse located near the reservoir with three 167-megawatt turbines. The company would build a 9.3 mile, 500-kilovolt transmission line to an existing substation at Sycan Marsh. The company would build a 19.2 mile long underground pipeline from the Chewaucan River near Paisley. The pipe would divert water to initially fill the reservoirs and then only be used to add more water that would be lost due to evaporation.
Under the second alternative proposed by PacifiCorp, the lower reservoir would be behind a 170-foot high embankment dam and store 2,000 acre feet of water. The transmission line would be slightly longer at 9.8 miles. Other parts of the project would remain the same under the second alternative.
The PacifiCorp spokesperson said when the company was working on its renewable energy plan in 2021 the hydroelectric team identified multiple sites across the western United States as potential sites for these closed-loop pumped storage energy systems. The projects are part of the process for PacifiCorp to meet increasing renewable energy targets in its service territory, with Oregon requiring utilities to provide energy within the state from 100% renewable energy sources.
People can provide comments on the current preliminary permit to conduct feasibility study on the Winter Rim project by visiting ferc.gov/docs-filing/elibrary.asp and entering the docket number P-15246.