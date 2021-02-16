Red Rock Biofuels in Lakeview has temporarily laid off some workers, but construction is still progressing at the facility with the goal of finishing later this year.
Red Rock Chief Financial Officer and co-founder Jeff Manternach addressed rumors that work had stopped at the facility due to various issues.
“There is always something going on at Red Rock. Part of our crew ended up getting ahead on construction and now we are waiting on some pre-fabrication material from a supplier in Texas,” said Manternach.
Some on-site construction crews are still working at the site, with the immediate goal of completing construction. Manternach said that building a facility as larges as Red Rock, especially as it requires a lot of pre-fabricated materials from numerous suppliers, makes the construction site heavily dependent on the flow of materials to keep the crews working.
The Colorado-based company is building its first operational facility in Lakeview, where it plans to convert 136,000 tons of woody biomass and forest byproducts into 15 million gallons of renewable fuels each year.
The facility is anticipated to provide around 30 jobs within the plant and an additional 75-100 positions for materials gathering and transport. It is located on the southern end of Lakeview near the Lake County Railroad line.
He said that training is still in progress and the company is seeking applicants for various positions. Manternach noted that once the material from Texas arrives the crew will resume work on the facility.
“We still have active crews on site and people can watch the progress of the facility on our web camera that we have online,” he added.
Last year some of the work was postponed due to supplier delays caused by COVID.
Manternach said crews recently brought in around six loads of woody biomass to test out scaling and receiving at the plant. It will test processes at the plant that will eventually turn biomass into jet fuel.
Manternach said that since Red Rock is a unique facility, there is no exact timeframe for how long construction will take, though he estimated it would be able six month to a year before it is fully operational.