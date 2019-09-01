ALTURAS — Eleven new fire incidents have been identified on the Modoc National Forest so far after Wednesday's storm. Though moderate precipitation fell throughout the forest, some pockets received less rain, according to a news release.
The McGinty Fire south of McGinty Point on Goose Lake was last reported at 28 acres and 40-percent contained. It has been visible from around the lake, but not affecting traffic on the Causeway or Westside Road other than large vehicles conducting the suppression effort.
The North Fire in the same area as the McGinty, was last reported at 27 acres. Smoke jumpers were called in due to poor road access and were joined for overnight coverage by Modoc Crew One and a strike team of engines. It was last reported at 70-percent contained.
The Fox Fire was 13 acres at last report. It is burning a snag patch within the Cove Fire scar and is visible from Adin and surrounding areas. This fire was called fully contained at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Other fires resulting from of Wednesday’s storm were all well under one acre.
Fire-use restrictions are in effect for the Modoc National Forest to help minimize the chances of human-caused wildland fires. Modoc firefighters have contained multiple human-caused fires already this year.
Due to fire-danger and increased use this time of year at Cedar Pass Campground, the Warner Mountain Ranger District blocked vehicle access to the campground while fire restrictions are in place. Access is walk in only during these times. Fuels crews will soon begin work on addressing fuels along entrance roads and within the campground.
While lightning is the No. 1 cause of fires on the forest, human-caused fires are a major concern. Preventable causes include escaped campfires, careless smokers, equipment use, vehicle exhaust, fireworks and playing with matches.