Though last week’s rain washed the smoke from the air and cooler temperatures over the weekend made some folks break out their jeans and sweaters, the Klamath Basin still has to get through the rest of fire season.
Sunday night’s ignition of more large fires in Northern California is a painful reminder that there are still millions of acres ripe for burning — and that serious fire weather hasn’t gone away just yet.
The National Weather Service’s Medford office has issued a red flag warning through Tuesday morning for much of Jackson County, western Klamath County, northern and western Siskiyou County and western Modoc County including Tulelake.
Jennifer Case, public information officer for the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership, said temperatures are expected to climb back into the mid and upper 80s this week with poor overnight recoveries in relative humidity. Temperatures are warmer than normal for this time of year, which would typically see highs in the mid to upper 70s.
While temperatures will drop into the 40s and even upper 30s at night, relative humidity — which helps slow the spread of fire — likely won’t top 60 percent after sundown.
“That’s very poor for our area, especially for this time of year,” Case said. “We typically see full recoveries at night. A cooler day doesn’t mean the fuels are not dry if you don’t get any moisture with the cool down.”
With daytime humidity hovering around 15 percent, nighttime moisture is crucial to counteract dry air and vegetation. When that doesn’t happen, a fire can engulf shrubs and trees much more easily without a shield of humidity to dampen it.
The energy release component, essentially a measure of how much vegetation has dried up and become highly flammable, dropped dramatically since Sept. 17 thanks to rain, cooler temperatures and higher relative humidity at night. But it began to rise again on Sunday, and Case said it likely won’t fall again until cooler temperatures arrive next month.
Though no major wind events like the Labor Day storm that fanned blazes up and down the West Coast are expected, Case said gusts may reach up to 25 miles per hour in some parts of Klamath and Lake Counties Monday evening, making fires more likely to spread far and fast. Luckily, wind speeds should reduce later in the week.
Case said it’s easy to think a couple days of rain and cooler temperatures can reduce or eliminate the threat of new fires, but last week’s fall-like conditions didn’t provide enough water to stop those fuels from drying up.
“It’s going to take a week straight of dumping rain to really impact these dry fuels,” Case said.
SCOFMP’s fire danger level is still at extreme, and burn activities like smoking and campfires are still prohibited on public lands. Case urged residents enjoying the now smoke-free outdoors to remain cautious and avoid getting complacent.
“It is fire season even though we just had sweatshirt weather last weekend,” Case said.