The Jordan Cove LNG energy project received another federal vote of confidence on Monday, but local environmental organizations say the project is a long way from coming to fruition.
The Department of Energy granted Jordan Cove a 20-year authorization to export liquefied natural gas (LNG), primarily to customers in Asia, from a proposed terminal in Coos Bay. The fracked gas would be extracted from shale formations in the U.S. and Canada, delivered via existing pipelines to a compression station near Malin and sent through the proposed 229-mile Pacific Connector Pipeline (also part of the project) to the Coos Bay terminal.
The pipeline, which would impact more than 2,000 acres of forest and cross more than 300 streams, lakes and rivers between the Klamath Basin and Coos Bay, along with the dredging and construction required to build the proposed terminal, has drawn criticism from landowners and environmental groups in southwest Oregon. Various state agencies have yet to grant Jordan Cove the necessary authorizations it needs to begin construction on the project, including a water quality certification, coastal zone dredging permit and easements on state land.
In March, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which oversees the construction and maintenance of energy infrastructure like pipelines and dams, approved Jordan Cove based in part on an environmental impact statement that deemed many of the project’s effects on ecosystems along the route less than significant. However, FERC chair Neil Chatterjee said in a press conference following that decision that Pembina Pipeline Corporation, the Canadian company overseeing Jordan Cove, may not begin constructing either the pipeline or the terminal until it receives all necessary permits, including ones from the state.
Monday’s DOE approval doesn’t concern the construction of the project; it simply authorizes the project to export the gas once it goes into operation. The order, signed by U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette, stated that Pembina will be allowed to export 1.08 billion cubic feet of liquified natural gas per day from Jordan Cove. Brouillette touched on the Trump Administration’s efforts to boost U.S. natural gas exports in a news release, saying the project “will ease access to further position the U.S. as a top supplier of LNG around the world” despite the environmental impact statement’s acknowledgement that Jordan Cove could release more than 2 million metric tons of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere per year while in operation.
Allie Rosenbluth, campaigns director for the southern Oregon environmental organization Rogue Climate, called the DOE authorization “insignificant and unsurprising” in a Tuesday news release, adding that Jordan Cove will likely never be able to qualify for necessary state permits.
The export authorization is also conditional on Jordan Cove beginning LNG exports within seven years of the order’s issue date. Given the numerous regulatory hurdles that still lie ahead of the project, it’s possible that Pembina could lose federal export approval if it fails to construct the pipeline and terminal in time.
Though the Trump Administration has made a point of fast-tracking fossil fuel infrastructure, high-profile projects like the Dakota Access Pipeline and Atlantic Coast Pipeline have met their end through a combination of activist pressure, legal obstacles and a downturn in oil and gas markets. Opponents of Jordan Cove hope this project will meet a similar fate.
“Oregonians from across the political spectrum will continue to stand united until Pembina cancels the proposed fracked gas pipeline and export terminal for good,” Rosenbluth said.