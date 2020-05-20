The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has submitted detailed information to Gov. Kate Brown on how it plans to carry out her March 10 executive order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the state, according to a news release.
In all, DEQ submitted a preliminary report on Cap and Reduce programs, and four other work plans regarding clean fuels, other strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transportation, regulations to reduce methane emissions from landfills, and strategies to reduce food waste.
The reports outline the processes DEQ will use beginning later this year for developing rules, policies and strategies to accomplish the governor’s emission reduction goals, which are designed to ensure that Oregon is doing its part to fight climate change. DEQ will be holding virtual workshops and listening sessions on program options over the next six months.
Formal rulemaking will begin next year, with final decisions coming to the state Environmental Quality Commission late in 2021.
For more information visit https://go.usa.gov/xvuQY.