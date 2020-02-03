Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) plans to issue Conditional No Further Action determinations for each property within the residential area of the North Ridge Estates Superfund Site, where the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) completed asbestos contamination cleanup from 2016 to 2018.
North Ridge Estates is a 125-acre residential subdivision located three miles north of Klamath Falls. The residential area is known officially as Operable Unit No. 1. DEQ also plans to certify completion of all actions required between DEQ and Kenneth Hess and by Consent Judgment between DEQ and Klamath County.
Public comments are being sought until Tuesday, March 3 at 5 p.m. regarding a no-further-action proposal for North Ridge Estates.
The residential area of the North Ridge Estates Superfund Site is the site of the former Marine Recuperation Barrack facility. As was common in the 1940s, many different types of building materials contained asbestos, including cement asbestos board, floor tile mastic, and several different types of steam pipe asbestos insulation were used in the construction of the facility. Improper disposal practices during demolition of the barrack buildings, performed in the late-1970s, left large and widespread amounts of asbestos and contaminated materials in the soil, posing a health risk to residents following construction of homes on the site.
The residential North Ridge Estates subdivision was constructed and first occupied in 1993. Residents of the subdivision reported asbestos contamination to DEQ in 2001. DEQ referred the site to the EPA in 2003 to address the immediate threats to residents. EPA issued the Record of Decision in 2011, which selected the remedial action for the site. The remedial action consisted of the removal of two-to-four feet of contaminated soil from the entire site, capping of remaining contaminated materials with two-to-four feet of clean materials, and the use of various institutional controls to ensure long-term protectiveness from exposure to asbestos and contaminated materials. Asbestos materials and contaminants have been consolidated into two repositories constructed on vacant lots within the North Ridge Estates site.
DEQ will consider all public comments received before making a final decision on the planned actions. DEQ will provide written responses to all public comments received.
Comments may be submitted to DEQ Project Manager Katie Daugherty at 503-229-6748 or via email at daugherty.katie@deq.state.or.us.
For more information visit https://go.usa.gov/xd3ww.