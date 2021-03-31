The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is offering free well water testing in the Klamath Basin as part of a groundwater quality study.
Interested well users should contact DEQ by May 15 to be considered for the study.
DEQ sampled 60 Klamath area wells in fall 2019 and now seeks another 40 wells to complete the study. DEQ samples domestic, irrigation and livestock wells for contaminants and sends property owners their individual results. Knowing if contaminants exist in well water can help residents make decisions to protect their health and their crops.
Possible sources of groundwater contamination include nearby failing septic systems, current or prior application of fertilizers and pesticides, and leaking underground fuel tanks. Contaminants could include nitrate, arsenic, bacteria, pesticides or other chemicals.
Property owners are responsible for maintaining and monitoring private wells in Oregon — the state does not have water quality regulations for private wells. Well water testing is only required if the property is being sold.
DEQ will provide study participants with information on proper well maintenance, the health effects of common contaminants and options for water treatment.
DEQ well sampling staff will follow COVID-19 safety precautions when visiting well sites, including wearing masks and gloves and disinfecting well spigots before leaving the site.
Sample results will be publicly available, but landowner information will not be included in the public database.
Klamath Basin is the sixth geographic area DEQ has studied as part of its Statewide Groundwater Quality Monitoring Program, which evaluates the current condition of Oregon’s groundwater.
if interested in taking part, call 503-693-5736 or email groundwater.monitoring@deq.state.or.us.