Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report that the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is expecting intermittent smoke intrusion through Wednesday, Sept. 23, according to a news release.
The air quality in the Klamath Basin is anticipated to range from moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Widespread fires in Oregon, California and Washington will continue to affect air quality throughout the Pacific Northwest. To easily monitor the changes in air quality, search for OregonAir in your app store.
Currently, masks and respirators known to protect against wildfire smoke particles, the N95, are in short supply and are being reserved as personal protective equipment for health professionals. The best way to reduce smoke exposure is to stay indoors.
If you have heart or lung disease, such as congestive heart failure, angina, COPD, emphysema or asthma, you are at higher risk of having health problems from smoke. Older adults are more likely to be affected by smoke, because they are more likely to have heart or lung diseases than younger people. Children are more likely to be affected by health threats from smoke because their airways are still developing and because they breathe more air per pound of body weight than adults. Children also are more likely to be active outdoors.
Recommendations for people with chronic diseases include having an adequate supply of medication (more than five days). If you have asthma, make sure you have a written asthma management plan. If you have heart disease, check with your health care providers about precautions to take during smoke events. If you plan to use a portable air cleaner, select a high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter or an electro-static precipitator (ESP). Buy one that matches the room size specified by the manufacturer. Call your health care provider if your condition gets worse when you are exposed to smoke.
During periods of impact from wildfire smoke, community members will notice discussion of the air quality index number. This number is most helpful when residents know its meaning. KCPH wants to help the community “know the numbers”. High temperatures can make the smoky conditions more uncomfortable. Knowing the range of air quality numbers can help people make good choices about outdoor activities.
The KCPH air quality webpage can be found at http://airquality.klamathcounty.org. Hourly updates are available at https://oraqi.deq.state.or.us/home/map.