Robert Dentinger, previously a Klamath Falls police captain, will now lead the department he has worked for since 1996.
City manager Nathan Cherpeski offered Dentinger the position of police chief Thursday, after he and two other finalists took part in public forums, citizen panels and spoke with police department employees and the city's executive team.
Dentinger will replace former police chief David Henslee, who announced in January his plans to retire.
Dentinger has worked in law enforcement since 1996, all with the city of Klamath Falls. He holds a bachelor’s degree in management from Northwest Christian University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
Dentinger said at a community open house last week that he planned to build on the progress that he helped initiate as a captain under Chief Henslee. He said he plans to look at restructuring the department to improve efficiency and continue to work to improve relationships with the community.
Dentinger said at the event that two of the biggest issues he sees facing public safety in Klamath Falls is mental health and homelessness.
