More than 30 Denny’s Restaurant franchises, including the Klamath Falls location, are establishing drive-thru grocery services in restaurant parking lots, according to a news release.
Guests can place orders either online or from their car and servers will bring out orders fully packaged and ready to pick up. This new service allows customers to get the food and supplies they need without compromising social distancing protocols or having to enter high-contact spaces.
The Denny’s grocery list includes dairy products, meats, breads, produce, frozen vegetables, dry goods, paper goods, and meals ready to reheat and serve. A complete list of grocery items and prices are available at media.kget.com/nxsglobal/kerngoldenempire/feature_pages/Get-Local/Kern-County-Open/Dennys-Grocery-Menu.pdf.
“Amid this time of uncertainty, we’ve been blown away by the dedication and commitment from the Denny’s team at every level. Our franchisees have been working tirelessly to get creative and provide new ways to ensure customers in their communities have access to food,” said John Dillon, chief brand officer for Denny’s.
The locations will also be rolling out Home Meal Kits that include all the ingredients for a family meal with simple cooking/assembly instructions. Created to provide families with an opportunity to do something fun and creative over a Denny’s meal, the Home Meal Kits will become available throughout the month of April.
Denny’s is also offering free delivery nationwide until April 12, as well as takeout and drive-up options, varied by location, to ensure its customers are still able to get a meal during these times.
Delivery orders can be placed at www.Dennys.com.