Democrats keep homestretch focus on abortion as Drazan eyes upset in Oregon governor’s race

Democrats continue to put many of their campaign chips for next week’s midterm elections on abortion rights even as public opinion polls show inflation and crime lead voters’ concerns.
That dynamic is playing out in the homestretch of the Oregon governor’s race where Democrat Tina Kotek is trying to stave off a formidable upset from Republican Christine Drazan.
Drazan holds a 1.7 percentage point lead in the governor’s race over Kotek in heavily Democratic and progressive Oregon, according to an average of recent polls by Real Clear Politics. Drazan averages 40.7% compared to 39% for Kotek, who served as House Speaker, and 14% Betsy Johnson, a former Democratic state lawmaker, according to RCP.
Kotek’s campaign has launched a new ad in the homestretch before Election Day focused on her expansive support for abortion rights and Drazan’s more conservative, restrictive approach.
Kotek is also focusing on abortion on the campaign trail after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year sending the issue back to the states.
“I am the only candidate in the race endorsed by organizations that people trust on the issue of reproductive rights, Planned Parenthood of Oregon, Pro-Choice Oregon and the Mother PAC and the Oregon Nurses Association. Because abortion is health care,” Kotek said during an event in Bend.
She argues Drazan will look to erode abortion rights even with Democratic majorities at the state legislature and Roe codified into state law.
Oregon ranks as the most pro abortion rights state in the country, according to the Institute for Women's Policy Research. The state created a $15 million public fund earlier this year to support abortion rights after the Supreme Court overturning of Roe.
That money is earmarked to pay for women from out-of-state to travel to Oregon for abortions if they face post-Roe restrictions. The state money could also be used to equip and staff abortion clinics across the state — including mobile operations in rural areas and near the Idaho border.
Idaho and two dozen other conservative states are looking to implement abortion restrictions after the Supreme Court’s decision.
Democrats in other key midterm contests have also been focused on abortion in their campaign ads as the GOP looks to ride voter discontent over high inflation and rises in crime and homelessness. That includes governor's races in Florida, Arizona and New York and battleground U.S. Senate contests.
In Oregon, national Democrats and progressives — including President Joe Biden and U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, and Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts — have been brought into the help bolster Kotek and avoid a GOP win in a deep-blue state.
Upset bid
For Republicans, a Drazan win could signal a bigger night of midterm victories. She's focused on rises in crime and homelessness in Portland and statewide as well as inflation. That is a playbook replicated by other Republican candidates.
"Tina Kotek has become a one-issue candidate, desperate to talk about anything other than her failed record. She and Kate Brown spent years pushing an agenda that led to massive homelessness, rising crime, and a growing affordability crisis. That's why Oregonians are rejecting her divisive scare tactics and embracing Christine Drazan's vision to lead our state in a new direction,” said John Burke, communications director for Drazan’s campaign.
The GOP candidate served as House Minority leader in the Salem. Billionaire Nike founder Phil Knight has been financially backing Drazan and Johnson in the governor’s race in an effort to block Kotek.
Knight is frustrated with rises in crime and expansive efforts to legalize drugs beyond marijuana.
Abortion rights advocates are teaming with Kotek in opposition to Drazan, who has voiced opposition to taxpayer-funded and late-term abortions and terms herself “pro-life”.
“Taking away abortion rights is the Republican Party’s top priority, and it’s clear they’ve got their sights set on Oregon and are counting on Christine Drazan to carry out their mission,” said State Rep. Rachel Prusak, a suburban Portland Democrat backing Kotek.
Drazan has said she will enforce existing Oregon abortion rights laws.
Abortion rights opponents counter that its Kotek who is out of the mainstream on the divisive issue.
“The majority of Oregonians do not believe that abortion should be available on demand for any reason, up to the moment of birth, and funded by taxpayers,” said Lois Anderson, executive director of the Oregon Right to Life. “I think that pro-abortion politicians like Tina Kotek are blind to that fact. We believe that Oregonians are tired of their extremism and will vote for common sense candidates who support policies that are widely supported by voters like limits on late term abortions and requiring medical care for infants who survive attempted abortions.”
Public opinion polls have shown inflation and the economy as the top election issues for U.S. voters.
A new Gallup poll released Oct. 31 shows 85% of voters rank the economy as extremely or very important. Seventy one percent rank crime as a top issue while 66% point to abortion, according to Gallup.
Abortion ranks more in line with immigration (63%), relations with Russia (62%) and gun policies (67%) on voters’ midterm priority lists, according to the national poll.