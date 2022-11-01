Skip to main content
Democrats keep homestretch focus on abortion as Drazan eyes upset in Oregon governor’s race

Democrats continue to put many of their campaign chips for next week’s midterm elections on abortion rights even as public opinion polls show inflation and crime lead voters’ concerns.

That dynamic is playing out in the homestretch of the Oregon governor’s race where Democrat Tina Kotek is trying to stave off a formidable upset from Republican Christine Drazan.

Oregon Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek, left, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders acknowledge the crowd during a visit to the University of Oregon campus in Eugene on Thursday, Oct. 27. Sanders kicked off an eight-state tour Thursday, hoping to energize young voters and shore up support for vulnerable Democratic candidates ahead of the midterm elections.
Republican Christine Drazan, pictured, spars with Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson and Democrat Tina Kotek during their final televised debate of the governor's race in Portland on Oct. 19.

