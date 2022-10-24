Democrats are calling in some big guns to try salvage the Oregon governor’s race from a GOP upset.
Former President Barack Obama, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts and other Democrats are buoying Tina Kotek’s gubernatorial bid.
That comes after President Joe Biden visited the state Oct. 14 to help Kotek.
Republican Christine Drazan has a narrow 2.4% lead over Kotek in the Oregon governor’s race in a progressive state where Democrats have voter registration advantages over Republicans.
According to an average of recent polls compiled by Real Clear Politics, Drazan, the former GOP House Minority leader, leads Kotek, the former Democratic House Speaker, by 38.4% to 36% margin.
Independent Betsy Johnson, a longtime Democratic lawmaker, gets 15.4%, according to the RCP compilation.
Drazan’s lead is within the polls’ margins of error. But her odds of winning in deep-blue Oregon has sent off alarm bells in Democratic quarters.
Warren and U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, rallied with Kotek, the Democratic House Speaker, in Portland on Sunday.
“I didn’t come here because I believe this is a safe seat. I came here because Oregon is dangerously close to flipping red, and we have 17 election days to keep that from happen,” Warren said during the rally.
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, has also been rallying with Kotek. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, also has Oregon on his campaign homestretch list aiming to turn out progressive voters as the GOP appears poised to win key congressional, U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races.
Democrats have been stressing abortion rights in the Oregon and other race nationally after the undoing of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Drazan has been buoyed a law and order message promising to address increases in crime, civil unrest and homelessness — especially in Portland.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin have boosted Drazan’s underdog bid turned into a real shot at winning.
GOP hopes in Oregon and other electoral contests are also buoyed by continued high inflation rates for groceries, fuel oil, health insurance, housing and other items.
Former President Barack Obama has also cut a video ad for Kotek, as she looks to overcome Drazan and Johnson (who have both received financial backing from billionaire Nike founder Phil Knight.)
“Oregon, I want to tell you about my friend Tina Kotek,” Obama says in his video spot.
