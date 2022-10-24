Obama

U.S. President Barack Obama cut a video ad for Tina Kotek’s Democratic bid for Oregon governor as she narrowly trails in polls to Republican Christine Drazan.

 Screenshot — Kotek for Governor ad

Democrats are calling in some big guns to try salvage the Oregon governor’s race from a GOP upset.

Former President Barack Obama, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts and other Democrats are buoying Tina Kotek’s gubernatorial bid.

