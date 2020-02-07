Commuters through downtown Klamath Falls can expect some delays and lane closures next week while work crews conduct exploratory drilling in two sites, according to a news release.
The City of Klamath Falls announced that starting on Monday, Feb. 10 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., exploratory drilling operations will be conducted on Conger Avenue 50 feet from Main Street. During this time, the intersection will be flagger controlled, with expected lane closures and traffic delays.
On Tuesday, Feb. 11 and Wednesday, Feb. 12 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., additional exploratory drilling activities are scheduled to take place on Lakeport Blvd. near the Highway 97 overpass. While drilling operations are conducted traffic on Lakeport Blvd. will be reduced to a single lane and controlled by flaggers.