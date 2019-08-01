Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
deltaco
The former Taco Bell on Washburn way will soon be a Del Taco — slated to open in October.

 H&N photo by Francisca Benitez

When one taco place closes, another one opens.

That’s what it would seem for the shuttered former Taco Bell on Washburn Way in Klamath Falls at least.

A Del Taco is opening in the location, and you can already see the old Taco Bell motif being replaced by the primarily red and white of Del Taco.

A representative of the California-based fast food restaurant told the H&N that the Klamath Falls location is slated to open in October, although the date could change as construction moves forward.

For the uninitiated: What makes Del Taco different than other Mexican-inspired fast food joints? The answer is mostly that Del Taco serves burgers and fries as well as tacos and burritos.

Del Taco is also known for its vegetarian and vegan options, as it’s one of the few spots that serves the vegetarian meat substitute Beyond Meat.

Vegetarian or not, the residents of Klamath Falls will soon have another option for their fast food burrito needs.

