When one taco place closes, another one opens.
That’s what it would seem for the shuttered former Taco Bell on Washburn Way in Klamath Falls at least.
A Del Taco is opening in the location, and you can already see the old Taco Bell motif being replaced by the primarily red and white of Del Taco.
A representative of the California-based fast food restaurant told the H&N that the Klamath Falls location is slated to open in October, although the date could change as construction moves forward.
For the uninitiated: What makes Del Taco different than other Mexican-inspired fast food joints? The answer is mostly that Del Taco serves burgers and fries as well as tacos and burritos.
Del Taco is also known for its vegetarian and vegan options, as it’s one of the few spots that serves the vegetarian meat substitute Beyond Meat.
Vegetarian or not, the residents of Klamath Falls will soon have another option for their fast food burrito needs.