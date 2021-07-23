Klamath County Commissioner Derrick DeGroot agreed to a settlement with the Oregon Government Ethics Commission in regards to an ethics complaint filed against the commissioner last year.
The complaint alleged that DeGroot violated state ethics laws when he didn’t declare a conflict of interest when voting to award contracts to Rocky Mountain Construction, where DeGroot’s son worked at the time. Additionally, the complaint alleged that DeGroot improperly accepted a gift when he took a hunting trip to Mexico with Rocky Mountain Construction owner Jamie Jackson and didn’t pay for portions of the trip.
The agreed-upon settlement stipulates that DeGroot acknowledged violating certain ethics laws and will pay $1,000 in civil penalties. In exchange, the commission will cease its investigation and will not bring the case into a contested hearing.
DeGroot signed the settlement agreement last week, but the document wasn’t finalized until the ethics commission voted to approve the document in their regular meeting on Friday.
During the meeting, staff explained to the ethics commission that DeGroot, through his lawyer, approached the commission in December about seeking a settlement. The maximum civil fines that DeGroot could have faced was $20,000, but after discussing facts of the case in negotiation, both parties settled on $1,000.
The commission contended that the results of their investigation, if put through a contested hearing, would be enough to establish that DeGroot made five ethics violations, commission documents show.
One violation stemmed from the hunting trip. According to the settlement, Jackson owns both Rocky Mountain Construction and Trails & Trophies Outfitters, a business providing guided hunts in Oregon and Mexico. From January 30 to February 6, 2020, DeGroot went on a Trails & Trophies hunt in Sonora, Mexico.
DeGroot and Jackson previously told the Herald and News that they’d been friends since high school.
DeGroot paid his own airfare to and from the Hermosillo airport and contended that, during the hunting trip, he contributed nearly $100 for food expenses and DeGroot gave Jackson $200 to pay him for a tip given to the hunting guide. DeGroot also would have had to pay a $3,500 or $4,000 fee if he’d killed a deer on the trip, but DeGroot did not kill any deer on the trip, the settlement stated.
However, Trails & Trophies provided DeGroot with housing, food and beverage at the hunting company’s ranch as well as helicopter transportation between the ranch and the Hermosillo airport, the settlement stated.
The services provided to DeGroot exceeded $50 in value and was therefore likely a violation of an Oregon statute that prevents public officials from receiving gifts in excess of $50 from “any single source that could reasonably be known to have a legislative or administrative interest,” the settlement stated.
“The goods and services provided to Derrick DeGroot during the hunting trip were a gift, as they had economic value, were provided without equivalent valuable consideration, and were not extended to members of the general public on the same terms and conditions,” the settlement agreement stated.
The other four violations arose from the potential conflict of interest. DeGroot’s son was employed at Rocky Mountain Construction from July 2019 to June 2020. During that time DeGroot participated in discussions on and eventually voted to award contracts to Rocky Mountain Construction for public works projects. In those instances, the construction company was either the lowest or sole bidder.
Additionally, during a March 2020 county Board of Commissioners meeting, DeGroot proposed to allow himself, as the Public Works Liaison Commissioner, to authorize change orders of up to 15 percent of a contract price with Rocky Mountain Construction. DeGroot contended that the purpose of the change order was to allow continued work in front of a local school while children weren’t in attendance. DeGroot then voted on the measure, which was approved.
DeGroot’s failure to recuse himself from discussion and votes involving Rocky Mountain Construction while his son worked for the company were violations of ethics laws that require public officials to make known conflicts of interests and recuse themselves in those situations, the settlement stated.
While negotiating the settlement, DeGroot and his attorney provided evidence that his son, who was working as a laborer, gained no additional money as a result of the contracts, commission staff said during the Friday meeting.
The ethics complaint was made in the spring of 2020 in midst of contested county commissioner elections. The complaint was signed by Ted and Suzanne Abram, Andrew Biggs, Alan Eberlein, Neal Eberlein, Don Mausshardt and John Novak.
A call to DeGroot was not immediately returned.
