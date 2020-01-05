Marriage licenses were issued in December by the Klamath County Clerk’s Office to the following couples:
Kallie Lynn Herman, 21, and Miles Richard Gatliff, 26, both Merrill.
Kaitlyn Anne Winslow-Dam, 20, and Christian Abel Magana, 20, both Klamath Falls.
Louise Elaine Anderson, 74, and Richard Frank Wilcox, 76, both Klamath Falls.
Melissa Mary Freidenfelt, 37, and Donald Joe Hayes Jr., 37, both Klamath Falls.
Morgan Michael McGarity, 22, and Logan John Lueck, 24, both Klamath Falls.
Brian Keith Medley, 50, and Emily Rose Vance, 36, both Bonanza.
Jennifer Elaine Josephine Paul, 46, and Gregery Dean Hamilton, 56, both Klamath Falls.
Joseph Cristiano Carpenter, 17, and Eunice Neftaly Sandoval-Gonzalez, 19, both Klamath Falls.
Erin Elise Rose, 43, and Jose Jesus Mendez, 41, both Klamath Falls.
Ronald Edward Bailey, 41, Beatty, and Heather Marie Lantheaume, 44, Klamath Falls.
Sarah Catherine Swenson, 55, and Benjamin Ward Lammert, 57, both Klamath Falls.
Reynaldo Alvarado, 30, and Auora Nanez, 50, both Malin.
Jake Edward Keeton, 26, and Emily Noelle Joy Sears, 25, both Klamath Falls.
Daniel William Pappe, 63, and Betsy Ann Britt, 60, both Malin.
Jeremy Joseph Sites, 38, and Kendra Amanda Trenchard, 31, both Klamath Falls.
Kristen Denise Willard, 22, and Troy Lee Miller, 47, both Chiloquin.
Jeffrey Joel Johnson, 37, and Missie Mae Riddle, 32, both Klamath Falls.
Tyler Ryan Marcussen, 23, and Iliriana Zeqiri, 28, both Klamath Falls.
Porfirio Antonio Abarca, 35, and Susana Meza, 33, both Klamath Falls.
Hannah Cecilia Sezgin Hassan, 27, and Luis Armando Yerena, 27, both Klamath Falls.
Roger Dean Loken, 70, Chiloquin, and Gayle Ruth Loken, 69, Mariposa, Calif.
Bonnie Louise Miner, 66, Alturas, and James Emmett Gregory, 65, Keno.
Joseph Patrick Francis McGonigle, 36, and Andrea Marie Reisinger, 32, both Klamath Falls.
Kenneth James Sherby, 66, and Iris Anne Crossman, 62, both Merrill.
Morgan Paul Alfred Crebbin, 26, and Rachel Rebecca Mitchell, 27, both Klamath Falls.
Tina Rene Thomas, 47, and Troy Howard Lenderman, 43, both Klamath Falls.
Robin Yvonne Stewart, 40, and Mark Anthony Marostica, 39, both Klamath Falls.
Christopher R. Delaney, 37, and Johanna G. Aguirre Valadez, 24, both Merrill.
Wally Everett Mersch Jr., 31, Berenice Laura Zambrano, 29, both Klamath Falls.