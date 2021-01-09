Marriage licenses were issued in December by the Klamath County Clerk’s Office to the following couples:
Milton Isakson, Jr., 62, and Susan Simmons, 53
David Johnson, 49, and Kay Gonzales, 54
Charles Walters, 22, and Ciara Pistone, 24
Mark Usselman, 60, and Stephanie Gerig, 55
James Sutton, 50, and Jessalyn Epstein, 38
Norman Whited Sr., 64, and Robin Gillmore-Gregory, 54
Cory Spires, 35, and Nicole Morgan, 33
Bruce Hesla, Jr. 58, and Brenda Collins, 51
Mike Hagen, 62, and Cindy Flackus, 58
John Giudici, 39, and Brittany Christy, 39
Florentino Prieto-Lopez, 66, and Amparo Huerta-Valadez, 56
Ruslan Gogichaev, 32, and Elena Foukes, 32
Samuel Flores, 21, Guadalupe Gonzalez, 18
Devin Baxter, 19, and Katayla Donahue, 19
Stephen Thompson, 33, and Kaitlin Hammond, 31
Benjamin Robins, 38, and Rachel Imbach, 34
Herbert Bland, 35, and Kelsey Turner, 34
Brad Brewer, 44, and Cherie Caldwell, 38
Clayton Anderson, 32, and Mary Bennett, 30
Sterling Westfall, 24, and Jordan Anderson, 25
Troy Remington, 56, and Lesley Geil, 52