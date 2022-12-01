Bahai of Klamath Falls
Online meetings Mondays and Wednesdays at 4 p.m. We engage in a meaningful conversations group.
Chiloquin Christian Center Pre-service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, service at 10 a.m. Location: 310 S. Chiloquin Road
Christ Lutheran Church
Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. Sermons and radio messages at www.lutherankf.org. Phone number is 541-884-1653. Location: 127 N. Spring St.
Christian Science
Service 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Bookstore and library open Wednesdays, noon to 4 p.m. Location: 806 Oak Ave.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
Services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sundays at 6630 Alva Ave., and at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at 501 Martin St. Visitors welcome.
Church of the Nazarene
Visit us Sunday mornings, in person or online at our YouTube channel through our website, kfnazarene.org at 10:45 a.m. Location: 2142 Carlson Drive.
Combine
Saturday Night Alive on Saturdays at 6 p.m., a celebration service led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Road.
Congregational United Church of Christ
Location: 2205 Wantland Ave.
Crossover
10 a.m. to 11 a.m. service on Sundays, at Rachel’s School of Dance. For information, call 541-891-0477. Location: 638 Klamath Ave.
Evergreen Baptist
Fellowship
Sunday, Dec. 4, service is at 10:45 a.m. Join us as we start Advent with “our Unity in Christ” presented by Ethan Howard. Open and interactive Bible study will be at 9:45 a.m. We welcome all to come worship with us. On Dec. 10 at 2 p.m., we welcome everyone to our annual Old Fashioned Christmas Sing-A-Long. Visit evergreenbaptistfellowship.com or call 541-633-9244 for more information. Location: 7451 S. 6th St.
First Presbyterian
We invite everyone to join us for our 10 a.m. Sunday service, titled “Open your Heart’s Door to God’s Plan,” from Luke 1:26-38. Sermons can be attended in-person or live, on klamathfpc.com. Location: 601 Pine St.
First United Methodist
Services on Sunday begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be followed by a time of fellowship. Services are in-person or streamed live at www.facebook.com/KlamathFallsFirstUMC. All are welcome. Location: 230 N. 10th St.
For His Glory Ministries
Available via Zoom, and for regular and auxiliary services. Location: 2550 Altamont St.
Glad Tidings Worship Center
Call 541-883-2200 for more information. Regular Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. Location: 1007 Pine St.
Hope Lutheran
Sunday,] first service will begin at 8:30 a.m., second service at 11 a.m.; Sunday school in between services at 10 a.m. Monday, youth group at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, choir practice at 6 p.m. Ongoing ministry services include food bank collections, Jess Tree- Albertson’s gift certificate for Luther Square residents. For questions, call 541-884-6414 Location: 2314 Homedale Rd.
Keno Christian Church
Location: 15210 Riveredge Road, Keno
Klamath Falls Friends Church (Quaker)
On Sundays at 10 a.m., we will hold a semi-programmed worship meeting in person or via Zoom. Visitors are welcome. For Zoom link, email klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com. Location: 1918 Oregon Ave.
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship
10:15 a.m. service Sunday. Visit klamathreformed.org. Location: 2901 S. 6th St.
Klamath Lutheran
Welcome to worship at Klamath Lutheran Church on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. Children’s Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Visit klamathlutheran.org for access code to zoom services. Location: 1175 Crescent Ave.
Last Days Harvest
Ministries
Services every Saturday at 6 p.m., Chiloquin Community Center. Home fellowship meetings throughout week. Visit www.lastdaysharvestministries.com. For info call 541-891-9243 or 541-783-2428. Location: 140 S. 1st Ave., Chiloquin
Merrill Presbyterian
Sunday school and worship from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Pastor Liz Arakelian’s sermon will be “Mary’s Song.” Scripture is 1 Sam 2:1-10 and Luke 1:46-56. We have started our Advent Bible study with potluck at 6 p.m. and study from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday morning Women’s Bible study on Jonah from 10 to 11:30 a.m.. on Dec. 11, we will have our cookie exchange after church. Location: 210 W. 2nd St., Merrill.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian
10 a.m. services on Sundays. Charles Charles will provide the music. Location: 12570 Highway 39.
New Life Christian
Services at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Coffee and refreshments before. Recently moved to 10th St. and Main St. in downtown Klamath Falls, across street from Leap of Taste. “Little Sprouts” ministry includes children’s stories, activities. Pastor Clayton will preach on Matthew.
Nile Street Church of Christ
On Sundays, we offer Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. for all ages; 11 a.m. worship service with Neal Pace; and a 3 p.m. afternoon service. Wednesdays, at 10 a.m., ladies Bible study; 6:30 p.m. regular Bible study. Services online and on Facebook. Call 541-882-5894 for info. Location: 2521 Nile St.
Peace Memorial
Evangelical
Presbyterian
The service on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 10:30 a.m., presented by Pastor Aaron Beaty, will be the start of his series for Advent, titled “Advent: The bread and the cup,” from Exodus 40:30-32. Adult study group at 9 a.m. with study of II Samuel. Location: 4431 S. 6th St.
Sacred Heart Catholic
Regular services: Masses on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Wednesdays through Fridays, at 8 a.m. Saturdays, at 4:30 p.m. (with Confession from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.) and Sundays, at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in Spanish. Registration on website. Call 541-884-4566 for information or visit sacredheartkf.org. Location: 815 High St.
Seventh-Day Adventist
Saturday, Dec. 3, at 11 a.m. the worship message will be Agape Communion Service presented by Pastor Sarel Smit. Adult and children’s Sabbath School classes at 9:30 a.m. Meals will be available and community service will distribute personal care products and cleaning supplies Monday at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening worship at 6:30 p.m. in the upstairs room. Sabbath service also live on YouTube. Location: 1735 Main St.
St. Augustine Catholic
Location: 905 E. Front St., Merrill
St. Mark’s Anglican
Holy Communion the first and third Sundays and Morning Prayer the second, fourth and fifth Sundays of the month. Services also on Facebook. Location: 1211 Main St.
St. Pius X Catholic
Join us for Mass at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Masses also Monday-Friday at 8:30 a.m. and Saturday vigil at 5 p.m. Location: 4880 Bristol Ave.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Join us Sunday, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m. in person or via Zoom for a service titled “What Are We Gowing?,” hosted by Faith. There will be a zoom presentation on Dec. 3 by our Intern Minister QuianaDenae Perkins, titled “UU Cornerstone.” For information about church and services, visit uufkc.com. For Zoom link, email klamathuu@gmail.com. Location: 1918 Oregon Ave.
Westside Community Church
Regularly scheduled Sunday services begin at 5:05 p.m. For more information, please call John Culver at 503-260-8746. Location: 6601 Tingley Lane