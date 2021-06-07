The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death of a missing man who has not been seen March.
The office located and confirmed the death of Benjamin “Buttons” Mowery, 31. The circumstances of his death remain under investigation, the sheriff’s office said in a release Monday.
“Mr. Mowery’s family has been notified and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time,” the release stated.
Anyone with any information regarding the death of Mowery was urged to contact the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office at 541-883-5130 or through the KCSO tip line 541-850-5380.
Mowery was believed to have last been seen in the Klamath Falls area in late March, the office said in an April release requesting information on his whereabouts.