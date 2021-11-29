Residents who want to voice their opinion on whether or not Kit Carson Park should be renamed have until Wednesday to submit their thoughts to the city of Klamath Falls.
After the survey closes Dec. 1, the city’s parks advisory board plans to collect the results and make a determination as to whether it believes the name change has public support. The board will then submit their proposal to the city council, which can make a final decision on the matter.
In early August, the Klamath Falls Equity Task Force — which the city created to address equity and racism in the community — submitted its final recommendations to the city council. Those recommendations included the renaming of Kit Carson Park. About a month later, the city disbanded the task force.
The day before Thanksgiving, local activists staged a small, nonviolent protest at Kit Carson Park, hanging a sign that read “Genocidal murderer” over the park’s wooden signage off Highway 97. The protest’s organizer, Joey Gentry, said she hoped the protest would serve to remind people to respond to the survey before the deadline.
Kristina Mainwaring, public information officer for the city, said as of Monday morning the city had received 629 responses to the survey, both digitally and in person. The survey requires participants to provide their name, address, ZIP code and contact email, in addition to their thoughts on the name change.
The council will have the final say on the matter and Mayor Carol Westfall said she anticipates a proposal from the board sometime after the holidays.