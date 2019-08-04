The Healthy Klamath coalition members are seeking input from residents of Klamath County regarding the draft community health improvement plan, according to a news release.
In an effort to help citizens of Klamath County receive the services and support they need regarding health topics and personal health concerns, the coalition produces a community health assessment and a community health improvement plan every four years.
Healthy Klamath is an initiative that includes not only Sky Lakes Medical Center, Klamath County Public Health, Cascade Health Alliance, and Klamath Health Partnership, but numerous other organizations that want local people to be well throughout their lives.
Providing feedback on the draft plan will result in information being shared with 40 local groups and businesses.
The document can be found at healthyklamath.org/chip or publichealth.klamathcounty.org. Residents are also welcome to call 541-882-8846 to request a paper copy from Klamath County Public Health.
The deadline for comments is Aug. 10.