Nominations for the 28th annual Klamath Country Volunteer of the Year are due by noon on April 1 to the United Way of the Klamath Basin at 136 N. Third Street in Klamath Falls.
“With spring break starting March 22, we are encouraging everyone to try and complete and return a nomination entry form before the April 1 deadline,” said Leroy Cabral, United Way executive director.
Each nominee will receive an award and be highlighted in a special Volunteer Appreciation tabloid published April 23, according to United Way officials.
Nomination forms can be obtained by contacting the United Way at 541-882-5558, or can be downloaded from United Way’s home page at www.unitedwayoftheklamathbasin.org.
People can also contact United Way at 541-882-5558 or request a nomination by email or U.S. postal service.
The categories for Volunteer of the Year include youth, adults, senior citizens, public safety/public service, and education.
Nonprofit organizations, church programs, and service clubs are also recognized. A panel of local media professionals will review all nominations and the individual with the highest score will be named the 2021 Klamath Country Volunteer of the Year.
National Volunteer Week will be held from April 18-April 24.
“This event gives all of us an excellent opportunity to say thanks and show our appreciation to those special individuals and organizations for all they do to help our community and the people of Klamath Country,” said Marla Edge, United Way Volunteer Center director.