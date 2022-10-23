A new statewide poll gives Republican Christine Drazan a 43% to 42% lead over Democrat Tina Kotek in the surprisingly tight Oregon governor’s race.
The 1,021-voter poll by Democratic polling firm Data for Progress also gives independent Betsy Johnson, a longtime Democratic lawmaker, 12%.
Drazan’s lead is within the poll’s 3.5% margin of error — making the race essentially a dead heat in politically progressive Oregon.
The survey shows Kotek leading with women, younger voters and those living in Democratic-dominated Portland. Drazan does better with men, older voters, rural residents and those without college degrees.
Kotek served as speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives while Drazan was House minority leader.
Drazan and Kotek are tied with independent and other third-party voters getting 36% each. Johnson grabs 23% of the independent vote as she threatens to siphon off more votes from Kotek and than her GOP rival.
According to the poll, the economy and inflation is the most important issue with 35% of voters citing higher prices. Crime — which has spiked in Portland and other parts of the state — is next cited by 19% of voters.
High inflation — especially food and housing — is a top concern nationally.
Drazan has stressed law and order and better addressing homelessness in her underdog campaign in Oregon where Democrats control the state capital and have embarked on progressive policies related to drug criminalization and law enforcement.
Climate change is cited by 14% as the top issue. Abortion rights, a primary focus on Democratic campaign ads across the country, was picked by 12% of voters their top issue in the Oregon poll.