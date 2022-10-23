Biden

President Joe Biden works the phones during a grassroots volunteer event with the Oregon Democrats at the SEIU Local 49 in Portland, Ore. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

 Carolyn Kaster

A new statewide poll gives Republican Christine Drazan a 43% to 42% lead over Democrat Tina Kotek in the surprisingly tight Oregon governor’s race.

The 1,021-voter poll by Democratic polling firm Data for Progress also gives independent Betsy Johnson, a longtime Democratic lawmaker, 12%.

