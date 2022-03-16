Police

A police photo of a minivan pulled over after a bank robbery in Grants Pass on March 15.

 GPPD

An alleged bank robber’s attempts to evade police in a minivan were derailed when he turned on a dead-end road in Grants Pass.

Grants Pass police said the Key Bank on Williams Highway was robbed on March 15 at approximately 4:35 p.m.

The suspect was armed and wore a mask and hat at the Oregon bank branch. He initially fled on foot but police determined the alleged robber left the bank area in a vehicle.

Police said a suspicious vehicle was located traveling south on Allen Creek Rd. and turned onto Denton Trail, a dead-end road.

The driver, 46-year-old Bradley Erichsen, was taken into custody and faces robbery theft charges. He was driving a sliver mini-van, according to police.

Tags