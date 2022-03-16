A police photo of a minivan pulled over after a bank robbery in Grants Pass on March 15.
An alleged bank robber’s attempts to evade police in a minivan were derailed when he turned on a dead-end road in Grants Pass.
Grants Pass police said the Key Bank on Williams Highway was robbed on March 15 at approximately 4:35 p.m.
The suspect was armed and wore a mask and hat at the Oregon bank branch. He initially fled on foot but police determined the alleged robber left the bank area in a vehicle.
Police said a suspicious vehicle was located traveling south on Allen Creek Rd. and turned onto Denton Trail, a dead-end road.
The driver, 46-year-old Bradley Erichsen, was taken into custody and faces robbery theft charges. He was driving a sliver mini-van, according to police.
