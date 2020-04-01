Greg Davis was sworn in Tuesday as Klamath County Fire District 1’s Fire Chief, as the department’s chief since 2014, John Spradley, retires. Davis’s first official day as chief is today.
Davis brings with him decades of fire experience, with about 20 years of that tied to Klamath County. He began as an Air Force fire fighter before joining Kingsley Field Fire Department and holding several positions with the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office for Klamath and Lake Counties.
While he anticipates a learning curve in familiarizing himself with the numerous services that fire district 1 provides the Klamath community, Davis said he’s excited to build on the initiative and relationships the department has throughout Southern Oregon.
“I’m looking forward to working with the team, there’s a lot of good people here,” he said.
The department’s Board of Directors voted unanimously to offer Davis the chief position in February.
Davis acknowledged the additional stakes he’s facing while taking over the department amid the coronavirus pandemic, calling this an “interesting” time, but said Klamath County’s resiliency was one of the reasons he accepted the chief position.
In terms of personal protective equipment for emergency responders, Davis said the department is doing the best it can with what it has and he thinks all of his people are being responsible and following best practices to avoid becoming sick or spreading illness. An important part of his position will be supporting leaders at the local, state and federal levels, along with healthcare providers in the community and in his department.
He’s optimistic for his new department and is looking to “maintain the strong relationships throughout the community and looking for the department to grow and develop.”
While his experience in fire will make some aspects of his new position feel familiar, Davis said he knows he will face new challenges on the job.
According to Davis, the people at fire district 1 care a lot about the community and he’s seen a lot of positive things the department has done for the area.
“Chief Spradley has done a great job and been key across the county. His leadership will be missed,” Davis said. “I’m going to do my best to take it forward.”
Spradley put in 31 years with KCFD1.