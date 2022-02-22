The Ross Ragland Theater stage welcomes back “Dancing With Your Klamath Stars” at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25.
After its final rendition was announced in 2018, then returned the following year due to popular demand, the event was forced into hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year marks its return to the historic Ross Ragland stage, all in the name of a good cause. Modeled after the smash hit television series combining celebrities with professional dancers, Klamath County’s rendition brings prominent community members together to strut their stuff in a friendly competition on behalf of regional charities.
Participating in the dance competition, once again, is the Utah Ballroom Dance Company accompanying six selected Klamath County residents in a fun-filled evening of glitz and ballroom glamour. At stake, as with past competitions, is $500 for the winning charity, with additional proceeds benefiting the Ross Ragland Theater general operations fund.
This year’s competitors include Amanda Blodgett with Klamath Health Partnership, competing for 4-H of Klamath County; Ray Holliday the owner of Holliday Jewelry, dancing on behalf of the SMART Reading program; Brittany Montjoy with Cascade East Family Medicine, dancing for CASA of Klamath County; CJ Riley with Oregon Institute of Technology, participating for the Klamath Trails Alliance; Rhiannon Kerr with Klamath Union High School, dancing for Klamath Hospice; and Ryan Wheelock owner of Steel Sensations, representing the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.
The competition is judged, with the crowd’s participation vital in determining the winner. Each audience member may vote for their preferred dancer/charity, with a minimum $1 donation per vote. Votes may be submitted in three ways: people can call the Ross Ragland Theater Box Office at 541-884-5483 to vote by card; visit the Ross Ragland Theater Box Office during regular business hours to vote in-person; or text 541-204-2201 to vote through a text-to-vote system. Be sure to include dollar amount and for which contestant the vote is intended.
In the lead-up to the big night each competitor will be busy, rehearsing extensively with the Utah Ballroom Dance Company to hone their dancing prowess. As with past years, while votes are tallied the Utah Ballroom Dance Company will perform for the audience.
Tickets for Dancing With Your Klamath Stars are $29 for adults, discounted senior and military tickets are $26, student tickets are $19, and box seating is $49. Contact the Ross Ragland Theater Box Office to purchase tickets, or visit www.ragland.org for more information and to purchase tickets online.