DDA Dan HIggins sworn in by Judge Janney

Klamath County’s newest deputy district attorney, Dan Higgins, is sworn in by Klamath County Circuit Court Judge Andrea Janney.

 Courtesy of John Casalino, Klamath County District Attorney Office

The Klamath County district attorney’s office has a new deputy this month after hiring Klamath Falls resident Dan Higgins.

Among graduates in the class of 1997 at Henley High School, Higgins said there’s always been a special place in his heart for Klamath County.

