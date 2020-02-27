Over the weekend, Shelly Ayers visited Eternal Hills cemetery and discovered several grave sites and markers buried under dirt that was driven over by a tractor, noticeably damaging one headstone.
Ayers went to the cemetery on Saturday to come across the conditions and spent Sunday digging the markers out from under the dirt they were covered in. She also found broken glass from a door to the mausoleum and damage to the toilets.
The property is up for sale to a new owner for $250,000, and as of now there are no offers to be considered by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, who is selling the property after it went through involuntary bankruptcy proceedings.
According to court documents in the bankruptcy case, Highland LLC can continue to provide burials on the property.
While people with loved ones at the cemetery are getting anxious for new hope that the resting place can be restored to the state it once was in, people are considering the options for the property to move forward, including citizens coming together to buy it themselves.
Since Ayers notified the Facebook page she operates along with Michelle Jackson of the damage to the graves in an effort to reach people whose loved ones might have been the ones covered in dirt, some with interests in the cemetery have kicked around how they might get involved and bring the cemetery back to life.
Although many are concerned enough about the property to want to take action, realtor for the cemetery Mark Ahalt said there really needs to be a structure for people to get involved in, like a nonprofit of government body.
He attended a Klamath County Commissioners work session Wednesday to update the board on his effort to sell the land. Chair of the board Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris said it would be a stretch for the county to become a mortuary business, however she offered support and encouragement for a nonprofit to step in.
Ahalt also clarified that the Bankruptcy Court’s concern is selling the property, which is a separate matter from operating funeral services there. He said the court could approve a sale that might not continue operations as a funeral service.
Although Ayers said she would prefer to see an established business in town take over the cemetery, she said, “No matter who buys it, if it’s an open business or not, myself and others are still ready to put in the work and get it back to what it should be.”
Ayers has been organizing cleanups there for the past year and said, “it hurts to know that so many people work so hard out there to help and then this keeps happening.”
Although Ayers reported the damage to the Sheriff’s Office and the department is investigating, Ayers said there’s no proof of who is causing the damage.