Klamath District Boy Scouts of America will host a Cub Scout Olympics event intended to provide family-friendly activities for kids on Saturday, Aug. 29, according to a news release.
The event, which doubles as a recruitment day for boys and girls, will take place from 3-7 p.m. at Kit Carson Park near the Boy Scout Office. The cost is $5 per child, with hot dogs and chips available for $3. A variety of activities presented will be available for all boys and girls from kindergarten through 12th grade — open to those already in Cub or Scouts BSA or those who are interested in possibly learning more about the organization.
“With COVID-19 hitting all of our youth activities here in the country, we at the Boy Scouts are trying to do something to get the young kids active and outside,” said Klamath District Boy Scouts of America Vice Chairman Ken Banks.
The Boy Scouts of America office is located at 1819 Manzanita Dr., Klamath Falls. For more information contact Ken Banks at 541-891-7447, email at klamathscouting@hotmail.com, or visit www.beascout.org.