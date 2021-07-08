Plenty of important information is misunderstood, or goes unsaid, between the young and old in modern society. A group of monologues to be performed this weekend at the Klamath Basin Senior Center attempts to bridge that generation gap.
Carol Imani, a semi-retired college writing instructor, is the program director for "What I Know For Sure." She has been working with actors in the program for over a year now, as performances were postponed due to pandemic-related delays.
She said it is rewarding to her to finally see the monologues finally get to the public, after students and adults spent so much time working on them.
“I think our adults have really extended themselves to the kids,” said Imani.
In the past, Imani organized other programs like this in Portland. For this project, she partnered with Marc Kane, the executive director of the Klamath Basin Senior Center, to involve members of the local senior and youth communities in a collaborative, intergenerational experience
"The basic idea is: Write a monologue about a life experience that has taught you something that is going to stay with you ... something important," Imani said.
When she presented the idea to Kane, he proposed another component to the program.
"The other part is getting together two groups of people that ... ordinarily their paths don't cross. High school students, and people over 60, that’s what we’ve got,” Kane said. He said there is value in the different age groups learning from one another's experiences and perspectives.
The program received donations ranging $1,000-$5,000 from organizations in Klamath and Oregon that support art and cultural experiences. The $11,000 budget allowed each monologist to be paid a stipend for their work.
The original performance was delayed by the pandemic, but this gave the group extra time to develop their work and get to know one another. Some people dropped out of the performance, but Nick Campbell stuck with it the whole time.
“We had little questionnaires for each other," Campbell said. "We paired with an adult and we found out what they want to be, their favorite food, their dream vacation. It was really good to connect."
Through the writing workshops and help from Imani on his monologue, Campbell said he developed a strong style and voice.
“I hadn’t really thought about doing anything like this before, and then this happened," he said. "It was a really great experience."
Charlie McGonigle, a retired English teacher from Henley Middle School, said he enjoyed the program because of the opportunity to interact again with students.
The monologues describe moments of joy, sadness, and love, but they all hold potential to teach a lesson to the crowd, Imani said.